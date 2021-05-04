Letter: Redistricting should be fair, open, accessible

Redistricting is only once in a decade; League of Women Voters encourages all voters to ensure the process is fair, open, and accessible.

The state of North Dakota has a once-in-a-decade opportunity to ensure that when our legislative district lines are re-drawn, the process happens in a fair, open and accessible manner.

The League of Women Voters of North Dakota encourages North Dakotans to get ready to pay attention and take a part in the legislative redistricting process that happens later this year, 2021. With the session of the North Dakota Legislative Assembly finishing up and the release of preliminary Census decennial counts this week, the time is now to get ready. There will be a short timeframe in which to take the data obtained in the Census and prepare the districts for the 2022 elections.

There are actions the Legislative Redistricting Committee can take to ensure a transparent process, including holding meetings or public hearings throughout the state and calling for reasonable public comment periods for proposed maps.