Letter: Redistricting committee makeup lopsided, partisan

Sixteen North Dakota legislators have been appointed to perform the once a decade task of the legislators choosing their constituents. Since the oil boom resulted in a population increase unseen in modern times, some legislative district boundaries will see considerable change.

A proposal was made to have an independent nonpartisan redistricting commission. That would be the ideal for democracy, but the leaders of the Republican super majority would have none of it. So we have another partisan redistricting committee drawing district boundaries to fit their political agendas. The committee includes 14 Republicans and two Democrats. The given excuse is the lopsided Republican super majority of incumbent legislators. But that does not truly represent the people of North Dakota.

In the November 2020 general election, totaling the votes of all district legislative contests where the voter could choose between a Republican and a Democrat, the Democratic candidates received over 34% of the votes cast for party candidates. The committee of 16 should include five or six Democrats to accurately represent the current partisan mix of voters as shown in the most recent election. The redistricting committee should represent the people. Instead, it is organized to protect the turf of incumbents.