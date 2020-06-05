Letter: Record of candidate matters, not words

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a legislator, my record speaks for itself – I have a strictly constitutional and fiscally conservative philosophy.

Whether opposing wasteful spending on $5 million cactus gardens or taxpayer handouts to favored companies, one thing is certain: I’ve always had you and your family’s money in mind.

Now more than ever we need a proven fiscal conservative to oversee and direct our state funds with the transparency and accountability that North Dakotans expect from the Treasurer's Office.

Records matter, not words. The best indicator of a good treasurer is how they’ve treated your tax dollars already. I’ve always fought for our priorities – roads, schools, core services – not the pet projects of special interests.

Money in various state funds are invested in the stock market. I’d like to see more invested here in North Dakota, not Wall Street. Funds can easily be invested in companies that don't share our values – including companies that contribute to organizations that provide abortions or anti-Second Amendment causes. Our investment choices should reflect our values.