Having been a Tribune subscriber for approximately 35 years, I've seen the changes and transitions in the Trib. I also understand the hardships that have occurred with these changes due to the advances in social media and other info services.

I am quite dismayed with some of your choices in content changes. To be a viable source for your readers, you need to stand out with special extras and features.

The loss of the 24/7 Entertainment guide is your biggest blunder to date. Now there's no TV weekly schedule, nor the TV Crossword, streaming info, and the like.

Please reconsider this insert as an important service and source of reference to your readers.

Dane Elder, Bismarck