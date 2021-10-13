Letter: Recent letters distort the truth

A recent editorial contributor continued to distort the truth to the delight of the few left wingers and socialists that reside in the state. It’s becoming a parody that could only come from a very determined, yet convoluted mind. This writer frequently mentions our state’s representatives and denounces them for grievous crimes. On Oct. 2 he claimed that Kelly Armstrong, Kevin Cramer, and John Hoeven “failed to support (Trump’s) impeachment.” Of course, he was no longer holding the office when they tried to impeach him. On Aug. 3 he stated that the three failed to support the IRS, instead they are supporting the “billionaire tax cheats.”