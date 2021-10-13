Letter: Recent letters distort the truth

A recent editorial contributor continued to distort the truth to the delight of the few left wingers and socialists that reside in the state. It’s becoming a parody that could only come from a very determined, yet convoluted mind. This writer frequently mentions our state’s representatives and denounces them for grievous crimes. On Oct. 2 he claimed that Kelly Armstrong, Kevin Cramer, and John Hoeven “failed to support (Trump’s) impeachment.” Of course, he was no longer holding the office when they tried to impeach him. On Aug. 3 he stated that the three failed to support the IRS, instead they are supporting the “billionaire tax cheats.”
This later accusation stems from the fact that they failed to support the $3.5 trillion dollars social spending bill that is being proposed by the Democrats, which would very likely lead us down the road to socialism. North Dakotans reject the radical ideas that the left is spouting like cradle-to-grave government care including the Green New Deal, two years of free college, reparations, and even more welfare. I hope that the voters in North Dakota will continue to support conservative, common-sense representatives -- not those of the radical left.
These leftist rants are obviously approved by the paper. My question is why.
Tom Hammerel, Bismarck