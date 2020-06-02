Letter: Rec complex would create healthier Bismarck

I would like to voice my support of Measure 1, a half cent sales tax to assist in the construction of an indoor community recreation complex.
This proposed complex would create a healthier Bismarck. We all know the physical benefits of an active lifestyle. North Dakota’s winters present some challenges to that. Doesn’t year-round affordable recreation for all ages -- and all abilities -- sound like a good idea?
This complex would provide mental health benefits. Being active, engaging with others and making community connections can improve one’s mental health and outlook on life. I think having more happy, healthy residents is a great thing.
The final benefits relate to the economic health of Bismarck. Yes, these are uncertain times, but one thing is certain: If we don’t take positive steps to recover, it will take longer for us to regain our financial stability. This complex’s estimated 28-month construction window would employ workers. Building materials would be purchased. That sounds like a good way to help restart our economy. Additionally, the complex would attract new events to Bismarck. That means visitors spending money on rooms, meals and shopping. I imagine that is why the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau is supporting this project.
Bismarck needs to recruit and retain a workforce. Potential employees, of course, will ask, “How much will you pay me?” The next two questions are quality of schools and, “What is there for my family to do in your city?” The complex would make answering that question very easy.
The cost seems reasonable to me. A family earning $50,000 per year would pay $5.50 more per month with a half cent sales tax increase.
Vote yes on Measure 1. The big picture is that this indoor community recreation complex will be good for you and for Bismarck.
Brian Beattie, Bismarck
Beattie is president of the Bismarck Park Board.
