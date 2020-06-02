Letter: Rec complex would create healthier Bismarck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to voice my support of Measure 1, a half cent sales tax to assist in the construction of an indoor community recreation complex.

This proposed complex would create a healthier Bismarck. We all know the physical benefits of an active lifestyle. North Dakota’s winters present some challenges to that. Doesn’t year-round affordable recreation for all ages -- and all abilities -- sound like a good idea?

This complex would provide mental health benefits. Being active, engaging with others and making community connections can improve one’s mental health and outlook on life. I think having more happy, healthy residents is a great thing.

The final benefits relate to the economic health of Bismarck. Yes, these are uncertain times, but one thing is certain: If we don’t take positive steps to recover, it will take longer for us to regain our financial stability. This complex’s estimated 28-month construction window would employ workers. Building materials would be purchased. That sounds like a good way to help restart our economy. Additionally, the complex would attract new events to Bismarck. That means visitors spending money on rooms, meals and shopping. I imagine that is why the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau is supporting this project.