Letter: Reasonable gun laws should be advanced

How many more people will have to die from gun violence before our federal and/or state legislators exercise their responsibility and pass meaningful reasonable gun regulations which could be done without infringing on anyone’s constitutional rights.

I was raised on a farm in western North Dakota and have been an avid hunter of a variety of wildlife. I still own several guns but do not own, and no civilian should own, an AR-15 or any large capacity automatic weapon.

I am familiar with such weapons since I served in the U.S. Army. They are essential for soldiers but no civilian needs such weapons to engage in hunting wildlife or for personal protection.

As a federal prosecutor for nearly 20 years, I tried some murder cases and saw firsthand the tremendous destruction caused to the human body when struck by a bullet of any size while observing autopsies of victims. One can only imagine the devastation caused to a body struck by multiple rounds from an AR-15 or other multiple capacity automatic weapons. Every legislator opposed to reasonable gun control measures should observe an autopsy of a victim killed by such a weapon.

As a result of 50 years of law practice, I am well acquainted with State and Federal Constitutional provisions and have argued numerous cases before the North Dakota Supreme Court, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and one before the United States Supreme Court.

Thus, I know that reasonable gun control legislation could be drafted which would not violate anyone’s Constitutional rights if only our legislators would be more concerned about the safety of their constituents than worrying about getting reelected.

The time for extending their thoughts and prayers to victims of gun violence is over and reasonable gun control legislation should and could be enacted if legislators have the will.

David L. Peterson, Bismarck

