Letter: Real snowflakes are Republicans

Over the last decade, individuals that call themselves Republicans have labeled anyone on the political center, or left as snowflakes whenever they point out anything that has to do with racism, or sexism. The usual line from Republicans is to just work harder, or have thicker skin. Yet, if you have read the news over the past few months, the real snowflakes today are in fact Republicans. The first place to look is the plethora of alleged Anti-Critical Race Theory bills being passed in Republican controlled state legislatures. In North Dakota the Republican controlled state government passed bills banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory this past November. Even though there are no examples of it being taught in a K-12 setting, and you don't run into it in college until well into one's graduate school career, if at all. South Dakota Republicans are in the process of taking their level of snowflakiness to the next level. According to the Grand Forks Herald one of the two bills about to be passed in the South Dakota Legislature (dominated by Republicans) "would put at legal risk any Board of Regent employee who "teaches, advocates, acts upon, or promotes" a list of "divisive concepts" at any mandatory training, such as August orientation sessions, for new students or staff." Basically, Republicans don't want anyone to talk about anything that might maybe make them uncomfortable. Instead, they want state sponsored censorship. What happened to countering ideas you don't agree with, with ideas that you can argue are better? Not for Republicans! Their fragile egos couldn't take the chance they would lose an argument. I hope they realize that every time they try and ban something, all they are doing is putting a huge spotlight on it.