Letter: Real reason for dropping water levels

I keep hearing about Lake Mead dropping into disastrous levels because of global warming (or cooling, or change, or whatever scare tactic they are using today). So it was built in the 1930s and took years to fill up. It feeds water mainly to Arizona, California, and Nevada. After hearing so much of Al Roker's near daily diatribes about this I did a little poking around the inter webs. Going by census data it shows the following population in 1940 for the states (all numbers rounded up to the next thousand in case people were not counted).

A jump of 42 million users of the watershed or an increase of 560% in use since it was designed and made. Was it designed for 42 million people plus all the rest of the associated needs to keep stuff alive in a near desert area? There is no way that could be the major reason the lake level has plummeted. Along with the increase in population, there is obviously way more farming and industries that need water. So be honest and quit trying to scare people into your beliefs.