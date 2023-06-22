Please bring back the TV guide. I do not believe it is fair to ask us to have to subscribe to a costly TV guide service.

The cost of your paper keeps going up and your services keep going down. You produce approximately 60 editions less a year. I used to look forward to the Saturday paper, but now there is nothing in it. We do not receive coupons like we used to and there is hardly anything in the Parade. And now, the TV guide is gone.

I also have a question as to why existing customers are charged different annual fees? Then when you call in, you offer some kind of discount. I believe everyone should pay the same. I do not understand your rationale for this.

Again, I ask that you please bring back the TV guide for all of us that rely on it.

Sandra McDowall, Bismarck