Letter: Rates behind drop in rail passengers

Could it have been 40 years ago the tickets for traveling west through Bismarck and Minot from places like Minneapolis were “adjusted”? The route to the West Coast through Bismarck were “MADE” more than the route through Minot, thus people bought tickets for the northern route. Passenger traffic through Bismarck dropped off big time thus passenger trains were dropped. Bismarck had a larger number of east-west passengers up until the rates were manipulated.