Letter: Ranchers committed to protecting environment

With Earth Day this week, regeneration and ecosystem function is top-of-mind. As a farmer/rancher, I am proud that I provide both high-quality beef for consumers today and work to maintain and regenerate the land and soil to provide a better resource for the next generation.

On our ranch we work to employ a regenerative approach. Our crop-production system includes no-till seeding, crop diversity and the use of cover crops which creates a regenerative environment for the soil biology. The grazing system features multi-paddock adaptive grazing. This includes managing with short livestock exposure periods and long plant rest recovery periods. We believe by implementing the soil health principles we increase carbon in our soil and is a positive move for carbon sequestration. These principles are an example of how agriculture can be a part of the climate solution. We have worked to develop a grazing and cropping system that has increased the overall profitability of the ranch and has been beneficial to the environment.