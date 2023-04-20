With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and beef ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.

Black Leg Ranch was founded in 1882 in what was then the Dakota Territory. The ranch is six generations strong and is founded on regenerative practices which ensure our natural resources, including wildlife, are improving and will be here for generations to come. We are very proud of the strides we have made to improve water quality and soil health, which will ultimately lead to good human health for the consuming public. This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.