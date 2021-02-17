Letter: Raising minimum wage another job killing idea

Joe Biden has already cost America thousands of jobs with his radical climate policies (pipeline cancellations, fracking, etc.). Now, his proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour is set to add even more job losses. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the proposed wage increase would cause a net loss of 1.4 million jobs. It’s likely that those 1.4 million people would rather make $7.25 an hour than nothing at all. To increase the minimum wage during our current pandemic will sound a death knell to even more small businesses. The proposal is highly inflationary – employees that are now above the $15 floor will now demand more wages creating a wage spiral.
Biden’s minimum wage proposal hurts the very people he is trying to help – the minority worker. Low-paying jobs can serve as an entry point for unskilled workers to develop the work habits and skills necessary to command a higher wage. The lessons that can be taught by a job, any job, are important life lessons. Most of these entry jobs are not supposed to be career choices.
The proposed policy is particularly bone-headed due to its universality. Most states have already increased their wages well above the $7.25 federal level. For example, many locations in California are now above $15/hour. Let every state set their own minimum wage level. Economic conditions in New York or California are much different than those of Midwestern states. Let the individual states make this decision – not the federal elites.
Tom Hammerel, Bismarck