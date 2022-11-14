Letter: Rail bridge ownership unresolved question

Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth. It’s a deceptive strategy that BNSF has employed when addressing the complicated issue over ownership of the Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge.

Early this year, Friends of the Rail Bridge sent a legal memorandum to the U.S. Coast Guard challenging BNSF’s claim of ownership with a compelling argument that, under the Equal Footing and Public Trust Doctrines, the existing bridge became the property of North Dakota upon statehood in 1889.

BNSF called it absurd. And now, with the release of the final Environmental Impact Statement, BNSF claims the matter is settled, that the Coast Guard concluded the railroad has clear title to the bridge. Those assertions are false. What the Coast Guard actually said was: “BNSF has sufficient property rights necessary to submit a permit application to replace the existing bridge.”

In denying three separate requests for Attorney General’s opinions, including one from the Coast Guard itself, the North Dakota Attorney General stated that ownership of the existing bridge was a matter to be resolved between the USCG, BNSF, and FORB. If FORB’s case is patently absurd, and BNSF has shown clear and incontrovertible evidence of ownership, why didn’t the Attorney General simply issue an opinion and say so?

The proper forum in which to settle a property ownership dispute is a court of law. And that is where FORB intends to take it. FORB has always supported BNSF’s desire to construct a new rail bridge. We just don’t think they need to tear down a treasured landmark to do so.

I’ve been told it’s a fool’s errand to try to save the rail bridge. You can’t fight the railroad, they’re too big, too powerful. It’s like David and Goliath! Maybe I’m getting old, but didn’t David win that one?

Erik Sakariassen, Bismarck