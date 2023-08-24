I attended the Supreme Court oral arguments on the petition from Friends of the Rail Bridge asking the court to take original jurisdiction and make some important findings. Who owns the iconic 1883 rail bridge so wrapped up in the image of Bismarck-Mandan? Did the State Historical Board fail to exercise its legal responsibilities when they acted on the advice of Attorney General Drew Wrigley? Did the Department of Water Resources err in several ways in issuing the permit to destroy the old bridge?

Your reporter David Velázquez did a good job recounting the arguments made and the questions asked by the Justices. But one sentence rankled. Drew Wrigley was said to “inform” the State Historical Board that they didn’t need to assert their responsibility because BNSF owned the bridge. He did not “inform,” that would be offering facts. He only opined and offered no legal theory for his informal opinion while ignoring the responsibility of the Board for any artifact of historical importance found on state property. Even if BNSF did own the bridge, it is unquestionably one of the most important historical artifacts in North Dakota and therefore subject to the state law the Attorney General mistakenly told the state agency it could ignore.

Mr. Wrigley previously refused to give such an opinion, officially. In his response to a formal request for an opinion he said it was above his pay grade, writing “such matters are best reserved for another forum.” He was right. The Supreme Court is the forum.

Tracy Potter, Bismarck