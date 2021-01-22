Letter: Racist bill should be swiftly rejected

North Dakota Rep. Terry Jones of New Town recently noted that Black communities are “glad their ancestors were brought here as slaves." His understanding of the Black community, as well as slavery, is alarmingly ignorant. The statement probably ranks as one of the most racist public comments ever made by a North Dakota legislator.

Jones followed this up by introducing a bill requiring state agencies, when collecting demographic data, to list "American" as the first option in the category of self-identified racial classifications.

Asking us to identify simply as “American,” is asking us to ignore and purposefully not name systems of racial classification that have oppressed communities of color since the birth of the nation. Calls for us to put aside our differences and identify as “Americans” first are reminiscent of calls for “unity” from the Republican party following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Instead of naming and addressing the harms caused by violent sedition, slavery, racism, and racial classification, Republicans want us to just move on and wipe the slate clean. Focus on “unity” for the country, and identify as “American” above all else.