Letter: Racism impacts health of children

As a Black woman, a mother, and a pediatrician, I have no tolerance for anything that would place my or any other child at an unfair disadvantage and neither should you. It is our responsibility, as the protectors of our children, to create safe and just communities where all children feel safe, cared for, and valued. It is our job to join hands with each other and have uncomfortable conversations. If we strive for equity as pediatricians, parents, and community members, we can educate ourselves about race, reflect and consider our own conscious and unconscious biases, talk to our children, get involved in our communities, and choose to teach our children how to fill their hearts with love and openness, not hate and judgment. I imagine a future for my children (the ones that I have at home, the ones that I care for in my practice, and the ones that live in my community) rich with opportunities where their worth is valued equally to that of their peers from other backgrounds. I hope that you all join me in making this a reality.