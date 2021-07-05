I read Bill Patrie’s editorial headlined “Racism runs deep through North Dakota." In the first paragraph he tells me that racism was “at work” in the state response to the DAPL pipeline protest. So I said to myself, let’s see what case he makes for both statements. I first get a history lesson concerning the taking of native lands and the breaching of the Sioux Treaty of 1868 that covered land in South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Montana. Funny, I don’t see North Dakota in that list. Then I get an economics lesson about the Homestake mine trumpeting that it mined gold worth $77 billion. Hmm. I believe that mine was in South Dakota. Then it’s time for a legal lesson. The actual case is ‘United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians, 448 U.S. 371 (1980)’. But what Patrie conveniently neglects to mention is that as a result of this ruling the Sioux Nation of Indians was awarded a settlement that today is roughly $1.3 billion (that’s billion with a ‘B’). He also conveniently neglects to mention that as of this writing the Sioux Nation of Indians has refused to accept the settlement and it remains in a Bureau of Indian Affairs account accruing compound interest. Finally we are treated to a rambling discourse about his interaction with a former head of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. But through all of this there is no, repeat no, substantiation of his claim of racism running deep in North Dakota. None. Patrie mentions that the former head was arrested for allegedly pushing back on a police line during the DAPL confrontation. Is this racist? Sounds like just another alleged violation of the law. Bottom line, you just can’t run around claiming racism without proof. Patrie has yet to make his case.
Letter: Racism accusation requires more proof
