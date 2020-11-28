Letter: Questions remain on election validity

Regarding the 2020 election, we know there is a long and documented history of voter fraud in cities controlled by the Democrats. Second, there are eye-witness affidavits and whistleblower accounts of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election. Do these not give rise to reasonable suspicion or concern? What about our votes being tabulated in other countries? Can voting machines be manipulated? I know that ultimately these questions and more will examined in court, but in the mean time what is stopping journalists from pursuing them? Nothing, which is further evidence that we no longer have a healthy electoral system.

Apart from the fraud game, there is the influence game. This not only involves the corporate media and Madison Avenue, but also and more importantly Big Tech. All the big tech titans were behind Biden and vociferously against Trump. That they were engaged in censorship of conservatives is undeniable. What else were they up to? Manipulating their users. Robert Epstein warned us that Silicon Valley could shift up to 15 million votes. Anyone who doubts they did this should watch the documentary The Social Dilemma.