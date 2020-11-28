Letter: Questions remain on election validity

Regarding the 2020 election, we know there is a long and documented history of voter fraud in cities controlled by the Democrats. Second, there are eye-witness affidavits and whistleblower accounts of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election. Do these not give rise to reasonable suspicion or concern? What about our votes being tabulated in other countries? Can voting machines be manipulated? I know that ultimately these questions and more will examined in court, but in the mean time what is stopping journalists from pursuing them? Nothing, which is further evidence that we no longer have a healthy electoral system.
Apart from the fraud game, there is the influence game. This not only involves the corporate media and Madison Avenue, but also and more importantly Big Tech. All the big tech titans were behind Biden and vociferously against Trump. That they were engaged in censorship of conservatives is undeniable. What else were they up to? Manipulating their users. Robert Epstein warned us that Silicon Valley could shift up to 15 million votes. Anyone who doubts they did this should watch the documentary The Social Dilemma.
I expected the election would be close. Trump had his deficits, and aligned against him were formidable forces. But Trump was making inroads in the black and Hispanic communities. There were spontaneous grass roots demonstrations for him. But enthusiasm was lacking for Biden, who had all the hallmarks of failed candidate: gaffe prone, showing diminished capacity, evidently corrupt, and obviously the tool of the radical left. So what the hell happened? If Trump lost fair and square, it is a bitter pill to swallow, but so be it. But I don’t think he did, and half of all voters and almost one third of Democrats feel the same, according to a recent Rasmussen poll.
David Crane, Mott
