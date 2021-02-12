Letter: Questioning math of apartment project

Monday’s article celebrating the conversion of Bismarck’s old Ruth Meiers house into low income apartments seems to be good news, but looks to me the like Lewis and Clark Foundation folks are not very good at math.

The $16 million cost to build these 75 apartments works out to $213,000 for each unit and they don’t even have garages. Remarkably, that’s about the same amount of money it cost, per unit, to turn the old Mandan Junior High into the same kind of housing.

My cursory internet search shows new apartment construction runs between $120 -- $150,000 per unit with garages and building new is almost always superior to updating old buildings.

A recent CNBC article explains how Minneapolis investor David Peters buys distressed hotels for $30,000-$40,000 a unit and spends about $10,000 per unit to convert them into low-income apartments. Using this scheme, you could take that same $16 million and produce 320 low-income apartments instead of 75. But the biggest benefit is the rent would be less than half as much.