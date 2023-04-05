Parents need help with private tuition, but state can't feed hungry kids. Last week on the TV news a ND legislator said they voted down funding to feed hungry school kids. In his word feeding hungry kids is not the states job that's the parents' job. The next topic was the vote to fund private education with $24 million to offset private tuition. He said the state has a responsibility to assist parents with private education tuition. I consider myself an Independent and have voted for may Republicans. I have met hundreds of Republicans over the years and most of them have a brain, and a couple of them were really smart. This and much of the other legislation coming out of the North Dakota Legislature does not sound smart to me.