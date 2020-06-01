Letter: Question rec center cost

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In today’s Tribune, May 26, is an article reporting the planned construction of two new elementary schools in Bismarck. I recall seeing an article about a month ago reporting on the schools, which were to cost 11 million each.

There was an adjacent article that described the proposed indoor recreation facility for Bismarck. The cost was estimated at about $142 million for that single facility. The question I had then is the question I have now.

How would that facility be worth more than 12 new elementary schools?

Hal Hase, Bismarck

