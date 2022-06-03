Letter: Puzzled about candidate's residence

I am a recent transplant to rural Burleigh County and reside in legislative District 8. I have taken an interest in the District 8 Republican process and volunteered as a precinct committee member at the 2022 district re-organization convention. However, I am puzzled. The district nominating convention endorsed Brandon Prichard to run for one of the District 8 House seats. In reviewing Mr. Prichard’s bio on the District 8 Republican Facebook page, he has an impressive list of political activity starting in high school. The bio goes on to state “Brandon studied history, philosophy, political science, and religious studies at the University of Minnesota and is continuing his education at the University of Minnesota’s Law School and School of Public Policy. Currently, he works as a legal assistant for Eckland & Blando LLP in Minneapolis and as a technical specialist for BisManOnline in Bismarck.”

Should Mr. Prichard get elected, how can a person who is living and working in Minneapolis and attending the University of Minnesota law school still be present in Bismarck every day for the 2023 legislative session? Another puzzling bit of bio information is last year Mr. Prichard was on the Sponsoring Committee for the Term Limits Initiative Petition. For this sponsoring committee list filed with the Secretary of State’s office, Mr. Prichard listed a non-District 8 Bismarck address where also apparently his parents live. On the Affidavit of Candidacy that Mr. Prichard completed and submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office in April to run for a House seat in District 8, he listed a Burleigh County address which coincidentally is the address of a friend and the friend’s parents.

The North Dakota Constitution states an individual may not serve in the legislative assembly unless the individual lives in the district from which selected. Puzzling.

Rod Gilmore, Bismarck

