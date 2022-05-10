Letter: Putin stands in way of Russian greatness

Vladimir Putin may talk about “historical unity” among Russians and Ukrainians as “one people.” He may talk about restoring Russia to greatness. One man stands in the way of realizing this dream – Vladimir Putin.

If Putin truly seeks to cement his name in the history books as the man who restores Russian empire, there is a clear path in front of him. He would surrender to Ukraine, so Ukraine would annex the Russian Federation. Kyiv would then become Russia's capital. Volodymyr Zelenskyy would become Putin's successor. This plan would implement Mackinder's Heartland Theory so central to Russian strategy.

Kyiv is the oldest capital city of “The Three Russias,” heart of not only Ukraine's fight for freedom, but also that of Belarus and Muscovite Russia. Kyiv has greater strategic depth than Novgorod or St. Petersburg. In any case, Moscow only gained its preeminence since the Mongol invasion.

Don't expect Vladimir Putin to swallow his pride. His talk of nationalism is a farce because it is all about him. Whenever he has a choice between keeping his perks of office and the best interests of Russian imperialism, he puts himself first.

Unlike Putin, an enlightened Russian imperialist would avoid creating conditions for making Ukrainian nationalism flourish. Putin's massacres have solidified Ukrainians against him, particularly Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

Unlike Putin, an enlightened Russian imperialist would not imitate the Fascism, cult of personality, and mistakes of Benito Mussolini.

Unlike Putin, an enlightened Russian imperialist would not push his western neighbors into the arms of NATO.

Kyiv could become Russia's once and future capital. The spirit of Alexander Nevsky is with Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin still has a chance to restore the “Russian World” to the greatness he dreams of. But only if he swallows his pride and surrenders to Ukraine.

I won't hold my breath.

Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0