Letter: Put politics aside during pandemic

We are in the early stages of a global crisis. One that knows no geographic boundaries or political ideologies. It doesn't care about economic status, it doesn't care about gender, sexual orientation or race.

As things temporarily grind to a halt in response to the spread of the virus, please, remember to check on our elderly and infirm neighbors. We are all in this together, and no one is exempt, including the wealthy among us.

Remember to wash your hands.

Put politics aside during this event, we don't have to like our elected officials to support them in dealing with the virus. Let's stop the finger-pointing and namecalling. It won't provide any relief from coronavirus.

Businesses, while it would be easy for some of you to profit from this event, remember that the shoppers won't forget when you double the price of that 12 pack of toilet paper or that can of Lysol disinfectant spray.

Overall, don't panic. We will learn from this event and come through it mostly intact. Lessons will be learned from the mistakes that were made.

Carl Young, Bismarck

