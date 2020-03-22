Letter: Put people first during pandemic

As we begun our first week of social distancing here in North Dakota because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am hoping and praying that our elected leaders will look at ways to begin immediate relief and or waivers to those individuals who do not work from home, have no paid time off or vacation time.

The COVID-19 pandemic economical impact can and most likely will be the worst many of us may see in our lifetime. The handling of this pandemic by our elected leaders here in North Dakota will tell a story of 1) either success or 2) failure.

The people and their welfare should first and foremost be at the forefront of all our elected leaders’ minds.

Putting waivers on waiting week for unemployment. Also, a waiver on requirement to search for work. Extend current unemployment benefits an additional 26 weeks to those who have been unable to return to work due to the COVID-19 response and strategies. A tax exemption for all unemployment benefits during this pandemic.

Our elected leaders need to be looking at several ways to help the people of North Dakota. Putting the people of North Dakota first is a must for our elected leaders. It’s how we act today that will determine how long it takes to recover.

Casey Buchmann, Washburn

