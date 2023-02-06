I read with interest the compelling testimony in support of House Bill 1494 from Heather Gades, known to some as Miss Bonanzaville and a contestant for Miss North Dakota this coming June.

The bill she spoke to, HB 1494, is designed to end school lunch shaming in North Dakota. This shaming takes places in a variety of ways and has a lasting, negative impact on our children. Ms. Gades described the shaming she experienced in her home town school, and it was difficult to read what she went through.

Students should never suffer from lunch shaming, collection agencies seeking payment on a school lunch debt should never be a threat to a family’s credit rating, and social services should never visit a home that has had a problem paying a school lunch bill. HB 1494 would put an end to these disturbing situations.

As we all know, school nutrition programs are critical to the health and well-being of kids in our state and to their ability to learn and grow. Investing in our children and families through this important nutrition program is an investment in our future. With this in mind, another bill, House Bill 1491, would create a universal school lunch program in North Dakota to make sure our kids are fed and ready to learn in our schools.

These bills are wonderful opportunities to demonstrate North Dakota’s commitment to children and their families, and I hope they get the support they deserve from our legislators.

Rev. Sylvia Bull, Bismarck