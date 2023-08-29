I am hoping this letter will bring attention to the efforts being made to finally give credit to and reward the United States manufacturing industry for the costly improvements they have made to manufacturing processes that decrease their pollution and make their products cleaner.

For decades we have sat back and watched as American jobs have been exported overseas in exchange for the cheap Chinese goods. China's ability to provide the world with inexpensive steel is due to their lack of environmental standards.

President Trump took the first steps in holding China accountable. The Trump tariffs hurt the Chinese economy and showed that the U.S. would not sit back and accept Chinas unfair trade practices.

Now Congress is starting to do the same by looking at the differences in manufacturing pollution standards across the globe.

We need an America first trade policy that will grow jobs and protect our American workers. Let's level the playing field and support American jobs while doing so.

Derek Turbide, Bismarck