Letter: Pushing vaccine similar to bullying

Why do we put up with bullying? Those people who believe the COVID-19 vaccine is the savior of mankind are by and large being bullies. So many people, who want the ability to choose what goes into their bodies, are belittled, demeaned, and flat out bullied for their choice. If someone was telling your child constantly that they need to ingest something, or they will face consequences, you would consider that bullying. Yet we have an overbearing government as well as employers telling citizens to take the jab or face dire consequences. How is this any different than being a schoolyard bully? I keep hearing how the vaccine reduces the symptoms, this is an outright lie! No one can know how a person would have reacted if their vaccination status was different. One can speculate how a person would have reacted, but once the person is infected you have absolutely no way of proving their reaction would have been different. I had Covid-19 with no symptoms, what would my reaction to the infection have been had I had the jab? To me it is clear, if you are scared then by all means, get the jab, wear a mask, and stay away from other people. Forcing others to change their lives because you are scared of something is nothing more than being the bully who thinks they know better than everyone else. Live your life and quit being a bully.