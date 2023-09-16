Push needed on military promotions

Who the hell is this self-proclaimed King of the Military, Sen. Tuberville. A single idiot blocking the promotions of over 300 positions in the Military, three of which are the top positions of the Army, Marines, and Navy. Apparently, because of some crazy rule, the Senate or anyone else can’t rein this idiot in.

This one jerk and a few others are destroying the ability of our Military to defend this Nation. There are thousands of young men and women now serving in the Military around the world protecting us. When they joined, they signed a blank check saying they were willing to pay any price up to and including their lives to defend this Nation. The actions of Tuberville put their mission and lives in terrible danger. Yet no one can’t or won’t stop this nonsense. Everyone seems to dance around the question of why not; then they go hide.

There are five organizations that should be outraged about this, yet I, for one, have heard nothing from them. I’m talking about the American Legion, VFW, VVA, DVA & Amvets. These organizations have thousands of members who are veterans and at one time signed the same blank check. I’m tired of the silence, tired of the hem and hawing around this issue, and I’m tired of these five organizations and their leadership not blasting the hell out of Tuberville and this issue. Maybe it will take a grassroots movement by these organizations and members to go and pin a diaper on Tuberville, give him a rattle, stick a pacifier in his mouth and put him in a nursery. Come on, veterans, I can’t believe I’m the only one who’s mad as hell. This country needed us once; I believe it needs us again.

Bill Amerman, Forman