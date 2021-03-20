Letter: Publisher's facts spun to fit narrative

I have always wondered why people write editorial letters to the Tribune. Is it to let off some steam, look for praise from those who think like you or possibly to change the minds of the readers? The editorial titled ”Truth about the COVID bill” written by Publisher Gary Adkisson has a clear message and to me, a clear motive. To be honest I didn’t know exactly what a publisher of a newspaper does so I looked it up. One source said, ”a publisher sets editorial direction for the newspaper.” I"ll go with that one.

Adkisson is for the COVID bill. He also states that "the money was never meant to directly target COVID.” OK.

He says “Of Course there is pork in this bill” and dismisses it as how “Washington works.” We have never been in as much debt as we are now so “pork” does matter. Adkisson also compares Trumps relief bills to this one. That’s what the folks on the left like to do. The Trump bills were written in the midst of a crisis with no discernible end in sight. Now we have an end in sight so it is a very different circumstance. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer think Biden’s bill is transformative and the most progressive piece of legislation in decades which answers the question of the bill’s contents.