Letter: Public works needs to address protruding pipes

Three weeks ago, while on a walk with me, my wife tripped over a protruding, leaf covered pipe on Third Street. These protruding pipes are an annual problem as we have one on our property on Oakland Street. How about a public service announcement to make people aware of this hazard. If your neighbor has a protruding pipe, don't bother to call. Public works say the affected resident has to call it in. Winter is coming. A snow-covered, protruding, pipe can seriously hurt someone. Not to mention the damage it can do to a snowblower.