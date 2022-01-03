Letter: Public should comment on EPA emissions rule

There is a proposed rule from the EPA that will reduce toxic emissions resulting from the oil and gas industry. The EPA has extended the comment period for National Standards and Guidelines to Reduce Methane and Other Harmful Pollutants from New and Existing Sources in the Oil and Natural Gas Industry, until Jan. 31. I submitted a comment and you should too. It’s important and it’s easy.

In my comment I asked the EPA to adopt strong standards to control oil and gas pollution because I live on Fort Berthold in the heart of the Bakken where thousands of oil and wells pollute the air and make our land and people sick.

It is past time for EPA to adopt strong and protective standards and guidelines. These reductions are necessary to protect human health and the environment and prevent the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.

In my comment I told the EPA to require the oil industry to implement controls that reduce or eliminate fugitive, intentionally vented, and combustion emissions to the maximum extent possible. I also told the EPA to work with tribal members and governments to provide the necessary resources and support to assure these protections are implemented on Fort Berthold Indian Reservation (FBIR) and all other tribal lands.

Time is of the essence for controlling these emissions, people and the environment on FBIR have been, are being, and will continue to be negatively impacted unless and until the EPA finalizes strong methane standards. Please comment today by visiting: and locating Docket: EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317 “comment” at Regulations.gov or contact my friends at Dakota Resource Council at info@drcinfo.com.

Delvin Rabbit Head Sr., Parshall

