Letter: Public records should be retained

The $1.8 million cost overrun on a lease for staff of the Attorney General violated both common sense and government spending procedures. Change orders unapproved by the Office of Management and Budget which drove the price up were OK'd by the Deputy Attorney General. The Government Administration Interim Committee on which I serve was one of two committees assigned to look into it because we were already studying transparency in leasing and changing office space needs with more state employees working from home during the pandemic. When the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee (LAFRC) asked the state Auditor to assemble information on the overrun it found that records in the A.G.’s office had been illegally destroyed, specifically to prevent open records requests. When Government Administration meets Aug. 24, it could consider solutions to the problem of state agencies acting outside of procurement guidelines and unauthorized transfer of funds from one line to another to cover up their mistakes. But the problem of state agencies ignoring the statutes on records retention is a stickier issue. The law on this in Century Code Section 54-46 (-07,-08,-09) is clear. Records of public officials with administrative, legal, fiscal or historical value may not be destroyed. But what if they are? What if a rogue employee assumes authority to order records destroyed and IT workers comply? The current Attorney General says it is unfortunate, but not criminal. He says it won’t happen again on his watch. I believe him, though the Deputy Attorney General’s emails were deleted on his watch. But what is the Legislature to do about it? The law was considered in committee, passed by the Legislature and enacted. What happens when it’s broken? Do we need to pass another law? One that says, “No, we really mean it!”