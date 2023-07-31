As a man with four rigs who spends a lot of time on the road, I burn through a considerable amount of gasoline. It behooves me to pay attention to prices as I travel. The Bismarck/Mandan monopoly on inflated prices of fuel, to me, is indicative of pure, simple greed, when as little as 21 miles north of Bismarck it's a dime cheaper at Wilton. And good old Sam's Club and Costco are a full 30 cents cheaper.

It did my heart good to see cars lined up back to the street to fill at Sam's when out there today to do the same; I'm glad the public is paying attention.

I wonder what the Bis/Man Gasoline Cartel will do when Farm Fleet gets established north of Costco? It's my understanding they well fuel to all, not just members.

Gene Zahursky-Klein, Mandan