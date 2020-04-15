Letter: Public health protects and improves communities

For the past 25 years, National Public Health Week recognized the contributions of public health professionals and highlighted issues improving our nation’s health. This year, National Public Health Week was celebrated April 6-12.
Public health promotes and protects the health of the population in communities where we live, learn, work and play. Public health professionals work to prevent disease and injury and promote health and wellness to eliminate health disparities in the communities we serve.
Right now, local public health departments across North Dakota are working hard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we cannot do this alone. Every individual has a responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the weather continues to improve, public health professionals encourage the enjoyment of the great outdoors with members of your household. Please remember to keep social distancing practices in place. Preventive health measures such as washing your hands with soap and water, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and staying home when sick are still very important measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Public health professionals also know eliminating health disparities starts with prevention. Health disparities still remain in every community across the nation. The North Dakota Public Health Association is working with the National Institutes of Health’s “All of Us Research Program” to get more of our community involved in medical research. By addressing disparities both upstream and downstream, we know the U.S. can become the healthiest nation in one generation.
Join North Dakota Public Health Association as we celebrate the power of public health. You can learn more at www.nphw.org/nphw-2020, and learn more about the All of Us Research Program at www.allofus.nih.gov.
Renae Moch, Bismarck
Moch is president of the North Dakota Public Health Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!