Letter: Public health protects and improves communities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the past 25 years, National Public Health Week recognized the contributions of public health professionals and highlighted issues improving our nation’s health. This year, National Public Health Week was celebrated April 6-12.

Public health promotes and protects the health of the population in communities where we live, learn, work and play. Public health professionals work to prevent disease and injury and promote health and wellness to eliminate health disparities in the communities we serve.

Right now, local public health departments across North Dakota are working hard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we cannot do this alone. Every individual has a responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the weather continues to improve, public health professionals encourage the enjoyment of the great outdoors with members of your household. Please remember to keep social distancing practices in place. Preventive health measures such as washing your hands with soap and water, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and staying home when sick are still very important measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.