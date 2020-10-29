Letter: Public health performs well in difficult times

As a former state health officer, I want to thank Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Custer Health, and all other public health organizations for their continuing efforts during the pandemic. Under the current difficult circumstances, the professionals of these organizations are working tirelessly in counties and communities across the state to, among dozens of other responsibilities, urge citizens to mask up, maintain social distance, and immunize for the flu. At the same time, they are providing COVID-19 testing and conducting contact tracing to identify persons who may have come into contact with an infected person. Keep up the great work.