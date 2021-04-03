Letter: Public health opposes mask mandate limits

The North Dakota Public Health Association opposes House Bill 1323 before the North Dakota Legislative Assembly. HB 1323 would limit any state or local elected official or political subdivision from mandating the use of a face mask or facial covering, and if passed, the bill would not allow any organization or private business to require a face covering to enter a place for education, employment, or services.

Public health laws have been in place for more than a century. Basic public health mitigation strategies such as mask mandates are critical actions to respond to public health emergencies and lessen the impact of infectious disease outbreaks. These measures are not entered into lightly; they are based on scientific research and guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are a simple and cost-effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to save lives and livelihoods. Limiting the ability for government officials to enact proven public health mitigation measures puts the health and safety of our residents and communities at risk.