Well, it is time for the gathering in Bismarck in the odd year. The Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) is going to be reviewed for possible change after many years. I have been retired under the Defined Benefit after 37 years on state pay and it has been great. I understand Defined Benefit will be evaluated for new hires in the future. The fact that a retiree could run out of funds with that method is not a good recruitment feature. As they say on finance programs, “Investment in Securities Involves the Risk of Loss!” Since there are Cities, Counties, Law Enforcement, state Entities and our Legislators in PERS Defined Benefit is preferred. Also I understand that PERS could use some funds and it would help a lot if the PERS bank account got some of the excess the state has.