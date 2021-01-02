 Skip to main content
Letter: Psalm 82 has true message of justice

With the turmoil in government, the undrained swamp, unreasonable budget appropriations, voter fraud, the electoral system, various self-appointed kings and queens in our political parties and the list goes on:

I came across Psalm 82, in The Passion translation of the Bible. The Psalm deals with True Justice.

Verses 1-2 read as follows:

"All rise! For God now come to judge, as he convenes the heaven’s courtroom.

He judges every judge and rules over ever ruler (politician?) saying,

How long will you judges refuse to listen to the voice of true justice and continue to corrupt what is right by judging in favor of what is wrong?” 

Read the rest of the Psalm on your browser by going to: Psalm 82 in the Passion Translation. The Psalm has eight verses, it will be time well spent!

Herb Mittelstedt, Bismarck

