Letter: Proud to support Haaland for interior secretary

Just as in the Dakotas, agriculture and the energy industry are the backbone of her home state of New Mexico. Here in the Dakotas and throughout the West, thousands of good-paying jobs and significant portions of state budgets for education, law enforcement and health care — including New Mexico’s — rely heavily on fossil fuels. Rep. Haaland supports Americans who rely on these industries to support their families and communities. Her tribe has lived in New Mexico since time immemorial, successfully balancing many competing interests and values. Rep. Haaland believes that every job is important and that oil, gas and coal jobs will remain important parts of our economy as she works to support President Biden’s turn towards a clean energy future. Rep. Haaland’s leadership is rooted in her core, traditional values of balance, reciprocity and service. We know she will not deviate from those values and they will serve the Department of the Interior and the American people well.