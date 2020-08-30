Letter: Proud to stand up for cattle producers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a fourth generation cattle rancher and a longtime member of North Dakota Farmers Union, I’m proud to see NDFU standing up for the cattle producers of the state in these extremely stressful times for the beef business.

Cattle producers have always wanted to make their living by getting a fair profit in the marketplace. For that to happen, we need a fair marketplace with multiple purchasers competing for our product without collusion or lopsided consolidated control. We need local and regional options to process and cut beef so we can market and sell closer to home, and to regional customers who appreciate what we raise. This is especially important when public health challenges put strain on the long distance supply chains we’ve relied on because the downstream end of our business has become overly concentrated and distant.