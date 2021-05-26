Letter: Proud to have few Democrats in North Dakota

Praise the Lord the Democrats are indeed hard to find in North Dakota! Norton Lovold in a recent letter (May 17) stated that he felt North Dakotans are “radically religious.” Thank you for the compliment!

I sit here worried about us because of lower church attendance and he thinks we are “extreme.” Yes, as a Christian should be in a secular society.

So, listen up folks. Do not be afraid of the cold weather in North Dakota. It is a great place to live.

Norton mentions “Fanaticism” also. You bet. For a Christian reason, I am proud to say, “I’m from North Dakota.” All Christians come join us!

Evelyn Jacob, Mandan

