Letter: Proud to cast my vote for Mund

Proud to cast vote for Cara Mund

Cara Mund is running as an Independent to represent North Dakota in the United States House of Representatives. The Dobbs Decision solidified Cara’s commitment to enter the race. After watching all three debates between her and Representative Armstrong, I am clear she has done her homework. Cara is thoughtful, bright, articulate and willing to represent North Dakota. She has demonstrated her willingness to work with both sides of the aisle without being beholden to either. She is taking not one penny from special interests. Having just graduated from Harvard Law and passing the boards, she will be a magnificent representative.

As a former educator I have been fascinated to visit with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents about their enthusiastic support for Cara. Perhaps it is a harbinger of change — they are fed up with current politics and politicians. So I was saddened to see nine Republican women leaders attack Cara for what they characterized as a misleading narrative regarding her candidacy. Words matter. Women should lift each other up — not tear down. And all politicians should avoid twisting words. Where were these nine people (and our current Congressman) speaking out about the continued perpetuation of the big lie of the stolen election or the horror of Jan. 6?

I will be proud to cast my vote for Cara and hope to help bring America back together again with people who work to compromise to move our country forward.

As Cara said, “We need more women at the table when decisions are made, or we will be on the menu.”

Fran Joersz, Bismarck