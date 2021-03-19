Letter: Proud of youth support for trans peers

As a psychiatrist opposed to the House Bill 1298 (trans athletes) bill, I was impressed to tears at the Capitol this week when I heard our youth testify in support of their trans peers.

Mary Jo Dunne, a social work student, proved again that social workers have the biggest heart, attached to a sharp intellect. Her testimony brought lesser-known facts (circa 300 transgender students in ND) and a poised voice to the hearing.

Truman Hamburger is a Dickinson high school junior. He cleverly adjusted his speech to the short time allowed and demonstrated how “this bill hurts all the students of ND.”

Olivia Data is a Bismarck high school junior who spoke like an old soul. Her voice was clear and unwavering. She said that having trans colleagues brought her awareness to their daily hurt from discrimination. She said she is “sick and tired […] to be used as a shield” by those who pretend they protect her rights as a cis girl but actually intend to hurt trans students; this bill perpetuates gender prejudices: “cis girls are week and feeble, trans girls are inherently predatory.” Ms. Data essentially held a mirror to the committee as a responsible individual who calls out the proposed injustice.