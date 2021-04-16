Letter: Proud of vote to let ERA expire

Perhaps what we really need is an Equal Rights Amendment for men. Today men are often marginalized; pushed into the background, so to speak. They are treated as if incompetent and not needed. Even our Heavenly Father is kept out of much of the public square.

Or perhaps what we need is an Equal Rights Amendment for unborn children. At present the actual Equal Rights Amendment for women being proposed would only serve to deny equal rights to unborn children.

Do you wish to see women treated with more respect? Then start by having ALL women dress modestly. We need to make laws against pornography. To view lewd conduct has a direct bearing on how some men objectify women.

There is an old saying, “As go the women; so, goes the nation.” It still holds true today.

Thank you, North Dakota Legislature, for no longer supporting the Equal Rights Amendment. I am proud of you this day.

Evelyn Jacob, Mandan

