Letter: Proud of pastors' response during pandemic

First, Omdahl made the comment, “We have prominent preachers trying to be kingmakers in secular politics.” (This was in his “COVID-19 message for the clergy.”) I see the same thing of him. I see a politician and bureaucrat trying to be a pastor or theologian. It is evident from his article that he is neither a pastor nor a theologian. He misquotes the Bible text that he uses, he takes them out of context, and he only uses some parts of Scripture leaving out the rest.

The Christian lives in the physical realm (left hand kingdom) while also living in the spiritual realm (the right hand kingdom). The Scriptures deal with our living in both kingdoms. Omdahl speaks only of the left hand kingdom when he quotes what we are to do as Christians in this world. Yes, we are to obey the authorities that God has given us for peace and tranquility while we live here on earth. He did not mention the right hand kingdom words of Scripture such as Matthew 18:20:20, “For where two or three are gathered in My name, there am I among them (ESV).” Also, Hebrews 10:25, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” We are to worship together and in this pandemic we should be gathering together to encourage one another all the more as this is another risk of life that “The Day” (either the Lord’s return or our death) is always drawing near.