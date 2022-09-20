Letter: Protesting changes to comics, puzzles, advice

Protesting major changes to the Bismarck Tribune. Do you know who your subscribers are? I am guessing you do not know this information.

I would bet the majority of your subscribers are like me. I love the Trib for the advice column, the cartoon pages, crossword puzzles, and when you remove them, you lose a lot of subscribers. I move on to the headlines, which articles get read later, then to obits, followed by opinion page(s). The local and state news is very important. The Trib is read fully every morning with my breakfast and coffee.

I don’t believe you will increase membership/readers with the majority who go online, on TV, or any other electronic info providers, but you will surely lose subscribers like me. It’s us old folks who largely do not use electronics, as well as those who can’t afford electronics, at least beyond our cell phones, that you are losing.

It’s the Food and Decorating sections you could drop, instead, among other sections. What you have replaced advice, cartoons, and puzzles with stinks.

Try asking your subscribers.

Connie Bye, Bismarck