In 2012 the ND Smoke Free Law was implemented to protect the public from secondhand smoke. Bartenders, wait staff, blackjack dealers, and other service industry workers were finally protected from working in toxic air that would have long-term consequences to their health. And yet in 2023 the ND House has passed HB 1229 - the Cigar Bill. If passed in the Senate this bill would allow for smoking indoors if a business has a minimum 2% annual gross income from cigars. This means multiple businesses will open cigar bars and expose their employees to secondhand smoke.

According to the American Thoracic Society cigars contain more tobacco than cigarettes and often burn for a longer period, resulting in greater amounts of secondhand smoke.

ND bar owners need to ask themselves how easy it is to find people to work for them right now? Will their current employees, who worked in a smoke-free environment for 11 years be willing to return to unsafe working conditions? Will you lose loyal-long standing employees who now have multiple job opportunities in non-smoking establishments?

If you are a business owner contemplating a response to these questions, keep in mind 96% of ND citizens do not smoke cigars and 66% of the ND populace who voted for the smoke free law do not want to be exposed to any amount of secondhand smoke. You will lose both customers and employees if you establish a cigar bar.

HB 1229 will go to the Senate soon. Contact your district Senator this week and let them know you oppose HB 1229 because there is no safe amount of secondhand smoke and service industry workers will be harmed. Ask them to protect smoke-free law as it is now – no exemptions!

Nancy Gordon, Bismarck